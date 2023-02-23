Share:

BRISBANE - Within days of Indian foreign minister’s high-profile visit to Austra­lia, a video is making rounds at social media with “Khalistan” flag raised at Indian Con­sulate at Brisbane urg­ing G-20 Foreign Min­isters who are due in Delhi to visit “Widow Colony” inhibited by hundreds of Sikhs who were gang raped by Hindu Supremacists in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in November 1984.

While the Indian officials have been accusing the pro-Kh­alistan Sikhs of vandal­ising Hindu temples in Canada and Australia, the allegation is so far unsubstantiated and without any evidence. However, both in Cana­da and Australia, right wing Hindu individu­als have been caught red-handed on camera and reported to the authorities for van­dalizing the banners of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Kh­alistan Referendum.

Urging the G20 For­eign Ministers to make time and visit “Widow Colony” of Delhi dur­ing their upcoming trip to India on March 1-2, videos circulating on social media claim “Successive Indian re­gimes of BJP and Con­gress have massacred the religious minorities in India with complete impunity. While Con­gress committed geno­cide of Sikhs in Novem­ber 1984, BJP’s hands are soaked with the blood of Muslims from 1992 Babri Masjid to 2002 Gujrat pograms in which PM Modi’s di­rect and active involve­ment is substantiated in recent BBC docu­mentary”. The Foreign Ministers of G20 coun­tries are due to arrive in Delhi on March 1 and 2 to attend the ministe­rial summit.

The infamous “Wid­ow Colony” of Delhi, at one time had over 2000 Sikh widows who were gang raped and their male family mem­bers were necklaced to death by Hindu mobs during November 1984 Sikh Genocide. Accord­ing to the Nanavati Commission report, the death squads that per­petrated the carnage, mayhem and rape upon Sikh women and men were led by Congress leader “Bhagat” and BJP leader Ram Jain, a close associate of BJP leader Atal Bihari Va­jpayee who later be­came PM of India. From the issue of vandalizing of Hindu Temples and Bhindranwale Banners in Australia-Canada to raising of Khalistan Flags at Indian Con­sulates, the issue of Khalistan is creating a visible diplomatic ten­sion between India and its long-time trade partners. While India has been demanding a crackdown on the Khalistan Referendum, Australia, Canada and other western democ­racies are firmly stand­ing their ground on the issue of allowing the Khalistan Referendum as peaceful freedom of expression. Just a few days ago, Canada’s Deputy High Commis­sioner to India Amanda Strohon point blank defended allowing the Khalistan Referendum voting in Canada as freedom of expression