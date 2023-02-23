QUETTA - The newly- posted Director General (DG) of Khana-e Farhang Iran, Dr Abul Hasan Meri assumed office in Quetta on Wednesday. “There is an unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Iran and immense opportunities for cooperation in the cultural sector, which can be utilised to further develop the relationship between the two countries,” said the newly posted Iran’s DG Khana-e-Farhang in Quetta, Dr Syed Abul Hasan Meri, during a meeting with the Secretary of Culture Balochistan Manzoor Hussain, President Al-Hamd Islamic University, Principal Islamia Boys College and other delegations. The DG said the two brotherly countries were bound by cultural, religious and historical ties and have helped each other in every difficult hour.
“Highlighting the common values, traditions and culture of the two countries are the important responsibilities of Khana-e-Frhang,” he added. Earlier, a dinner was hosted in honour of the new DG Khana-e-Farhang at the Iranian Consulate, Quetta