QUETTA - The newly- posted Director General (DG) of Khana-e Farhang Iran, Dr Abul Hasan Meri assumed office in Quetta on Wednes­day. “There is an unbreakable bond be­tween Pakistan and Iran and immense op­portunities for cooperation in the cultural sector, which can be utilised to further de­velop the relationship between the two countries,” said the newly posted Iran’s DG Khana-e-Farhang in Quetta, Dr Syed Abul Hasan Meri, during a meeting with the Secretary of Culture Balochistan Man­zoor Hussain, President Al-Hamd Islamic University, Principal Islamia Boys College and other delegations. The DG said the two brotherly countries were bound by cul­tural, religious and historical ties and have helped each other in every difficult hour.

“Highlighting the common values, tradi­tions and culture of the two countries are the important responsibilities of Khana-e-Frhang,” he added. Earlier, a dinner was hosted in honour of the new DG Khana-e-Farhang at the Iranian Consulate, Quetta