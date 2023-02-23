Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that Peshawar police was facing tough challenges at the moment and directed officers to further pull their sleeves and meet the impending challenges in the field in befitting manners.

He was addressing a Police Darbar for the first time after assuming his office. Police officers and jawans of different units and branches of Peshawar capital city police largely attended the Darbar. Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar Hayat informed that police force was confronting a number of challenges. However, he expressed full confidence over the courage of KP police to thwart the evil designs of the miscreants and to restore state writ at all cost.

The IGP directed the participants of the Darbar to make the most of their professionalism and crack down on criminal elements with full vigour.

He said that steps were being taken on priority basis to improve service delivery to general public and for the purpose; SHOs and Muharrars of good reputation would be posted in all police stations. He said that proper test would be conducted for posting of Muharrars and only qualified and educated men would be posted.

The IGP informed that there was no room for negligence on the part of police and directed the participants of the Darbar to perform its duties diligently and foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements with iron hands. The IGP also directed police high ups to personally visit police stations and police posts in their jurisdiction and further upgrade the adopted security measures.