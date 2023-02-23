Share:

Peshawar - Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Tahir Orakzai on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day Peshawar Literary Festival, organized to bring writers, readers and literary enthusiasts on a common platform.

The event was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development, the University of Peshawar’s Department of Education and Research, and the Dosti Foundation.

The festival’s goal is to provide a platform for writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts to engage in discussions, debates, and exchange ideas to foster a love of reading and writing, engage and entertain audiences, and contribute to a vibrant cultural scene.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Culture Tahir Orakzai stated that such activities are greatly needed and that the literature festival will aid in the revival of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s literary tradition. The festival would include author readings, panel discussions, book signings, and workshops, giving audiences a unique opportunity to interact with writers and become acquainted with the literary world.

It also provides a platform for publishers and literary agents to discover new talent and for writers to showcase their work to a wider audience by exchanging ideas and promoting literature.

He stated that KPCTA’s mandate is to assist in the organisation of such events for the promotion of cultures, tourism, languages, and literature. KPCTA is constantly working to protect and promote natural and cultural heritage, as well as to ensure its suitability.