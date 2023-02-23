Share:

LAHORE - La­hore Cricket Club beat Speed Cricket Club by 3 wickets to win the Lahore Champion Cricket League title. Speed Cricket Club, batting first, were all out for 162 in 27.3 overs. Tariq Nawaz struck 54, Abdul Moeez 31 and Usman Khalid 25 runs. Umer Eman bagged 4-37, Afzal Athari 2-38 and Mohsin Subhani 2-28. In reply, Lahore Cricket Club chased the target losing seven wickets. Afzal Athari hit 54 and Hamza Akbar un­beaten 65. Abdul Rameez got 2-36. Chief guests Nadeem Butt, owner of Yuemei Em­broidery Machine, PCB Coach Shahid Ali and Umpire Muhammad Kaleem gave away prizes to winners and top performers.