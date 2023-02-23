Share:

The formation of the federal cabinet has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

In his petition filed in the high court, Azhar Siddiq advocate said the size of the federal cabinet cannot be over 42, but the incumbent federal cabinet has swelled to 85.The petition also stated that the 85-member federal cabinet of the Shehbaz government is a clear violation of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution.

Azhar Siddiq pleaded with the court to immediately pass orders for the reduction in the number of federal cabinet as the kingsize cabinet is a burden over Pakistan.

Earlier on February 8, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed more Special Assistants to the PM (SAPMs) as the federal cabinet grew to 85.

As per details, the PM appointed five new SAPMs including member of national assembly Rao Ajmal, Shaista Parvez, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Malik Sohail Khan, Chaudhary Abid Raza and Muhammad Moeen Wattoo. It takes the number of SAPMs to 40.

The federal cabinet division has also issued a notification of the appointments.