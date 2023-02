Share:

SARGODHA - Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Sargodha Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to three accused in­volved in murder case.

According to prosecution, Nasrullah, Ashraf, Ejaz, Faizan, Adnan Ali and Shehbaz resident of Khan Muhammadwala killed Shoaib (25) for hon­our on 23 July 2021. Bhera police arrested the ac­cused and presented challans in court.