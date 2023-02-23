Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar eleven, Gilgit five, Quetta and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and very cold and dry weather is expected in Leh while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus six, Pulwama and Baramula two degree centigrade.