QUETTA - A man died and another re­ceived injuries in a collision between a car and a motor­bike on the National Highway near Bashkaram area of Mas­tung district on Wednesday. According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them which was coming from the oppo­site direction due to over­speeding. As a result, a man namely Abdul Samad died on the spot and another suf­fered wounds. The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the in­jured treatment was started. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs.