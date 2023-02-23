QUETTA - A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike on the National Highway near Bashkaram area of Mastung district on Wednesday. According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them which was coming from the opposite direction due to overspeeding. As a result, a man namely Abdul Samad died on the spot and another suffered wounds. The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs.
Staff Reporter
February 23, 2023
