MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in register­ing fake robbery case in city police station. According to spokesperson for police, the accused, namely Akbar had got registered a false dacoity case against four unknown outlaws 20 days ago with city police station. The accused confessed it during the investi­gation. The spokesperson said that the case was being regis­tered against the accused.