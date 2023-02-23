Share:

KARACHI - Tanzila Umi Habiba, Sindh Minister for Information Technology has said that Pakistan desperately needs co-working spaces especially for young entrepreneurs as it will contribute towards thriving start-ups.

The minister, who is also Chairman Standing Committee on Higher, Technical Education and Research, expressed these views on the occasion of launching a co-working space by Founders 2.0 at the Karachi Skyline here on Wednesday

. The event was attended by several stakeholders in the corporate world and startup fraternity.

The minister said, “Founders 2.0 seems to be a dynamic and promising project. Pakistan needs more progressive facilities such as this one to facilitate the young entrepreneurs & thriving tech startups of Pakistan.”

She expressed the hope that the company would succeed in its vision by enabling synergies and growth across the tech sector, especially during these tumultuous economic times.

Founders 2.0 is a new player in the market environment that claims to radically alter the coworking paradigm of Pakistan with their first office kicking off in the city.

In her remarks on the occasion, co-founder of Founders 2.0, Shehr Bano Hussains, said that we’re equipped to achieve what we’ve envisioned.

She added, “We will not get into the race of multiplying seats, that’s not our area of focus, the objective is to add significant value to every single user of the space.”

The company also claims that they plan to employ technology to scale the industry of shared office spaces once they succeed in achieving their first few milestones.