Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer on Wednesday constituted three commit­tees comprising government officials and business repre­sentatives to solve the prob­lems of business community. The provincial minister held a meeting with representa­tives of all the business and trade bodies of Lahore here at Chief Minister’s Office. Pro­vincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Aamir Mir and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Jalal Hasan, district ad­ministration and related of­ficers were also present. The traders of Azam Cloth Market, Urdu Bazaar and other mar­kets of the provincial capital attended the meeting. The business representatives in­formed the minister about the problems of business com­munity and markets. They suggested that a mechanism should be devised to build parking plazas under pub­lic-private partnership and a policy should be made in consultation with stakehold­ers to solve the problems of the markets. They said that in order to keep the paper rates at an appropriate level, paper mills should be brought un­der a monitoring authority. The Provincial Minister said that the country could not afford strikes and business closures, traders should stay away from business closure activities for the stability of the economy. SM Tanveer said that holding clean and trans­parent elections was the re­sponsibility of the caretaker government, but solving the problems of businessmen and industrialists was also the responsibility of the govern­ment. The problems related to Punjab government would be solved and federal govern­ment would also be contacted to resolve the business com­munity problems related to it, he added. He said,