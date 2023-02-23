Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Afridi has stated that all possible measures will be initiated for the welfare and development of the province’s people.

Our priorities include resolving the deprivations and long-standing issues of the merged tribal districts, particularly the tribal district Khyber. He made these remarks while meeting with a delegation from the Khyber tribal at his office in Peshawar. Haji Shirin, Muhammad Aslam, and others were among those in the delegation.

During the meeting, the Caretaker Minister clarified that our efforts will be made to help the common man as much as possible and that all efforts will be made for the people’s development and welfare.

He stated that instructions have already been issued to the Excise and Labour departments to ensure the development and prosperity of the people, as well as to provide all quality services to the people.