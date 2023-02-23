THREE-MEMBER FAMILY MURDER.
ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in the National Assembly yesterday demanding independent probe into an incident of killing of a woman and her children, asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue a ruling against the Provincial Minister of Balochistan.
With the onset of the proceedings, MNA from Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Akbar Chitrali drew the attention of the house towards the tragic killing of three individuals whose bodies were found from near the alleged Sardar Khetran’s residence in Barkhan, Balochistan. “There is a need to immediately register FIR,” he said, quoting the killed woman in a video while holding the Holy Quran in her hands appealing to provide her family justice that were kept in reported detention by Sardar Khetran. Raising the same concerns, MNA Naz Baloch said the tragic killing of the woman and her children in Barkhan was highly condemnable and demanded strict censure from all. She said that it was a matter of great displeasure that Balochistan province was neglected by all the previous regimes.
“Public representatives are a symbol of hope and relief for the constituents as they expect justice from them. This incident has revealed a tragic news from Balochistan,” she said.
Another MNA Nasiba Channa also condemned the Balochistan tragedy and demanded that there should be justice for all in all the provinces of the country. Dr Shahnaz Baloch, on a same matter, said the women after men were targeted in the province by the influential and were forcefully being disappeared and kept in detentions. She said the 15 million people in Balochistan were deprived of education, food, water, health and other fundamental amenities of life.
Taking part in the debate, MNA Muhammad Abubakar said the Barkhan incident revived the times of ignorance when girls were killed and people were detained and tortured in private camps.
MNA from GDA Saira Bano said that there was violence only in the province and no justice for its people. She also highlighted that the resignation of National Accountability Bureau Chairman left a question mark as he claimed that he could not afford the pressure and influence on him. She demanded that the courts should probe this issue and reveal the facts.Earlier, Nadeem Khan Khayal from Hangu was sworn in as MNA.
The house witnessed presentation of a government bill and two reports of standing committees on legislative proposals. Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Ahmad Hussain Deharr presented the report of the Committee on the Islamabad Capital Territory Forensic Science Agency Bill, 2022. The bill aims to establish the Forensic Science Agency in the Islamabad Capital Territory for forensic examination of documents, materials, equipment and impressions of other objects.
Another report of the Standing Committee on the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was presented.