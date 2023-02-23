Share:

THREE-MEMBER FAMILY MURDER.

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in the National As­sembly yesterday demanding inde­pendent probe into an incident of killing of a woman and her children, asked the Speaker National Assem­bly to issue a ruling against the Pro­vincial Minister of Balochistan.

With the onset of the proceedings, MNA from Jamaat-e-Islami Maula­na Akbar Chitrali drew the atten­tion of the house towards the trag­ic killing of three individuals whose bodies were found from near the al­leged Sardar Khetran’s residence in Barkhan, Balochistan. “There is a need to immediately register FIR,” he said, quoting the killed woman in a video while holding the Holy Qu­ran in her hands appealing to pro­vide her family justice that were kept in reported detention by Sardar Khetran. Raising the same concerns, MNA Naz Baloch said the tragic kill­ing of the woman and her children in Barkhan was highly condemnable and demanded strict censure from all. She said that it was a matter of great displeasure that Balochistan province was neglected by all the previous regimes.

“Public representatives are a symbol of hope and relief for the constituents as they expect justice from them. This incident has re­vealed a tragic news from Baloch­istan,” she said.

Another MNA Nasiba Channa also condemned the Balochistan tragedy and demanded that there should be justice for all in all the provinces of the country. Dr Shahnaz Baloch, on a same matter, said the women after men were targeted in the province by the influential and were force­fully being disappeared and kept in detentions. She said the 15 million people in Balochistan were deprived of education, food, water, health and other fundamental amenities of life.

Taking part in the debate, MNA Muhammad Abubakar said the Barkhan incident revived the times of ignorance when girls were killed and people were detained and tor­tured in private camps.

MNA from GDA Saira Bano said that there was violence only in the province and no justice for its peo­ple. She also highlighted that the res­ignation of National Accountabili­ty Bureau Chairman left a question mark as he claimed that he could not afford the pressure and influence on him. She demanded that the courts should probe this issue and reveal the facts.Earlier, Nadeem Khan Khay­al from Hangu was sworn in as MNA.

The house witnessed presentation of a government bill and two reports of standing committees on legisla­tive proposals. Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Ahmad Hus­sain Deharr presented the report of the Committee on the Islamabad Capital Territory Forensic Science Agency Bill, 2022. The bill aims to establish the Forensic Science Agen­cy in the Islamabad Capital Territo­ry for forensic examination of doc­uments, materials, equipment and impressions of other objects.

Another report of the Standing Committee on the Overseas Paki­stanis and Human Resource Devel­opment on the Emigration (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023 was presented.