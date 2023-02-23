Share:

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the two major coalition partners in the PDM-led federal government — have decided not to take part in the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly seats of Karachi. The decision was taken keeping in view the current economic and political situation of the country.

From the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Rauf Siddiqui and others have withdrew their nomination papers. From the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shehla Raza, Shahida Rehmani, Khawaja Sohail and others have withdrawn nomination papers.

As per the ECP schedule, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till February 22. The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.