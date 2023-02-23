Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday recommended that ‘encroachers of railway land’ be provided with an alternate place under the subject of kachi abadis in Karachi.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo at the Ministry of Railways. The meeting approved the minutes of its meeting held on 11th January, 2023.

The implementation status on the previous recommendations was placed by the Ministry of Railways and the committee pended the same. Calling attention Notice moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail MNA regarding handing over the administration of railways school near Kala Pull, Karachi was discussed in detail as the railway officials informed that extension has been given again for three years. The committee postponed the same until the next meeting at Karachi.

Point of order moved by Agha Rafiullah MNA, was discussed in length and the ministry informed that encroachments, which created hurdles in the train operation have been demolished; however, it said that the provincial government should provide alternate place to the displaced people under the subject of kachi abadis. The committee decided to discuss the matter in the next meeting.

The committee discussed the budgetary proposals (PSDP) of the Ministry of Railways for the financial year 2023-24. An amount of Rs 50 billion demanded for the new and ongoing projects of the ministry and its attached departments was also approved by the committee.

On the suggestion of the members of the sub-committee on railways, the committee appointed a sub-committee again under the convenership of Ch Hamid Hameed with Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Ramesh Lal as its members. The ToRs of the committee include deliberations on the present and previous policy regarding lease of railway land and policy for auction of scrap; encroachments on the railway land and mechanism to vacate the land; discuss the operation of the trains along with its punctuality and also the privatisation of trains by Pakistan Railways. The ToRs also include discussing the issue of Pakistan Railways and Ministry of Maritime affairs about the rail freight terminal at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ali Pervaiz, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Khan Daha, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Kiran Imran Dar, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways were present in the meeting. Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Agha Rafiullah, besides the officials of the Railways Ministry attended the meeting.