The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to issue the third call-up notice to the former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in connection with the probe into the assets beyond income case.

The decision was taken after Usman Buzdar did not appear before the NAB Lahore investigators today. The former CM was directed to appear before NAB along with the property, income and relevant documents.

The anti-graft watchdog issued the second call-up notice to Buzdar today. The former CM was also summoned by the NAB on February 16 but he did not appear.

It is pertinent to mention that Buzdar secured an interim bail from the accountability court in Lahore.

Sources added that the authorities will take action against Usman Buzdar if he does not appear before the investigators again.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

As per details, the court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till February 27 and restrained the bureau from his arrest.

Usman Buzdar’s counsel told the court that the NAB first said his arrest is not needed but now sent a notice.

The court ordered Buzdar to submit two surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail.