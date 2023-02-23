Share:

SIALKOT - Assistant Superintendent NAD­RA/Technical Assistant for Na­tional Digital Census, Ahmed Malik said that National Data­base and Registration Author­ity (NADRA) would provide full support to district administra­tion for National Digital Census in Sialkot.

Talking to media, he said that the self-enumeration was started in the series of the seventh census (first digital census) which will continue till March 3.

He highlighted that under self-enumeration, every citi­zen could upload their fam­ily data through the website of the Government of Pakistan https://self.pbs.gov.pk.

While from March 3, the trained staff would go door-to-door and start the digital household census, for which the staff training was complet­ed and tabs were provided to them, he added.

He said that the training was conducted under three different badges in which the participants were given three classes so that they could perform their duties in a better way.