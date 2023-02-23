Share:

The split within the PML-Q is now official as on Tuesday it was announced that the former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi joined the PTI along with 10 former provincial assembly members. Speculation abounded regarding the future of the party in the political corridors since a split developed within the PML-Q during the no-confidence vote proceedings last year. While this is a major development, it only further underscores the nature of the politics in the country which is dominated by individuals.

Mr Elahi’s announcement came after PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain sacked him as the party’s Punjab president and revoked his basic membership. A split was already on the cards and it is likely that the PML-Q chief was in the know regarding the developments behind the scenes. As per reports, both Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi were considering two options: merging the PML-Q with the PTI, or Mr Elahi joining the PTI.

With regards to the position, it has been confirmed by senior PTI officials that Mr Elahi will be assuming the post of president in the PTI. Given his seniority and established vote base in Punjab, it is likely that Mr Elahi will be handed a ticket in the next elections. The fate of the remaining 10 members who have joined the PTI remains unknown at this time, but what will be interesting to watch is whether the remaining members of the PML-Q will seek to form a more permanent alliance with the PDM.

All in all, this does not change the landscape much, as it is only the solidification and merging of existing alliances and mutual interests. What it further proves though is that any differences in ideology or policy between political parties only exist on paper. For many PTI supporters, this should bring about a realisation that the PTI’s rejection of the status quo and dynastic politics was only limited to rhetoric. In the broader scheme of things, perhaps it might also convince party followers that there is no moral high ground to claim for any party and that the only thing that matters to political leadership is who can garner votes and can get them an immediate strategic advantage over their rivals.