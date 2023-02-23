Share:

In the scorching heat of the sun, a crow went to the river in the search of water. There he saw a peacock and said to himself, “how unlucky am I? my color is black, and no one wants me as a pet. But this peacock is the luckiest animal in the world. If I get one chance, I would like to be a peacock.”. Fortunately, a magician heard his talk and fulfilled his wish. But unfortunately, a peacock hunter killed the peacock (crow). The same is the situation today in the world.

Though we all know that Allah has created everyone, and He bestowed us with different qualities. Then why we are comparing ourselves with someone? We always just wanted to be a billionaire like Bill Gates, or popular like a film star, but we always forget what qualities we have. Our youth decide their future by comparison. They don’t think that the qualities and the fate, which is given to us is completely different.

This is observed that the decision which is taken by comparison results in nothing more than a waste of time or depression. Therefore, we should not have to compare ourselves with someone, but we must show them what qualities we possess.

YASIR ALI MAHAR,

Sindh.