Lahore - An immuniza­tion drive to vaccinate over six million children under the age of five against the incurable polio virus has conclud­ed in different parts of the country. Ac­cording to health officials, in Lahore, Faisalabad, and the seven districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in­cluding Bannu, D.I.Khan, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, the vaccination campaign tar­geted all children. Children in 30 other districts with union councils bordering Afghanistan, Afghan refugee camps, and areas that see frequent population movement, were also reached with the life-saving vaccine. Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel said that after January’s nation­wide vaccination campaign, this sec­ond drive was meant to provide added protection to children and stop the virus from circulating in our commu­nities. “Until we eradicate polio from Pakistan, it is crucial to ensure repeat­ed vaccination for children under five to build their immunity against this in­fectious paralytic disease. We will not give up and there will be another cam­paign in March and more throughout the year because we must protect our children,” he said. He added that this is a crucial year for polio eradication in Pakistan because the country needs to meet its global commitment to inter­rupting the transmission of wild po­liovirus in 2023. “We have been very successful in most parts of the country and now we are aggressively fighting the poliovirus in the last few districts where it remains.