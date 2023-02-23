Lahore - An immunization drive to vaccinate over six million children under the age of five against the incurable polio virus has concluded in different parts of the country. According to health officials, in Lahore, Faisalabad, and the seven districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, D.I.Khan, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, the vaccination campaign targeted all children. Children in 30 other districts with union councils bordering Afghanistan, Afghan refugee camps, and areas that see frequent population movement, were also reached with the life-saving vaccine. Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel said that after January’s nationwide vaccination campaign, this second drive was meant to provide added protection to children and stop the virus from circulating in our communities. “Until we eradicate polio from Pakistan, it is crucial to ensure repeated vaccination for children under five to build their immunity against this infectious paralytic disease. We will not give up and there will be another campaign in March and more throughout the year because we must protect our children,” he said. He added that this is a crucial year for polio eradication in Pakistan because the country needs to meet its global commitment to interrupting the transmission of wild poliovirus in 2023. “We have been very successful in most parts of the country and now we are aggressively fighting the poliovirus in the last few districts where it remains.
Share: