ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan Wednesday agreed to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organisations.
The understanding was reached during meetings between senior leadership of Afghan Interim government and a high level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Kabul on Wednesday.
The delegation met senior Afghan leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. According to officials, matters related to the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State Khorasan Province came under discussion. Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries.