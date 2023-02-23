Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan Wednes­day agreed to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organisations.

The understanding was reached during meetings between senior leadership of Afghan Interim govern­ment and a high level Pakistani dele­gation led by Defence Minister Kha­waja Muhammad Asif in Kabul on Wednesday.

The delegation met senior Afghan leadership, including Dep­uty Prime Minister Mul­lah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Ya­qoob Mujahid, Interior Min­ister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. According to offi­cials, matters related to the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly from Tehreek-i-Taliban Paki­stan and Islamic State Kho­rasan Province came under discussion. Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilat­eral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries.