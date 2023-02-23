Share:

Pakistan called for a just solution to the Palestine and Kashmir issues in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while commenting on the recent violence in the West Bank, said we condemn all acts that lead to the killing of innocent civilians, including in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokeswoman said Pakistan's position on Palestine is consistent, and we support a comprehensive approach to the resolution of the Palestinian question.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has maintained that there should be a total withdrawal of Israel from the occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem.

There should be a restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to exercise self-determination and sovereignty in an independent and viable state of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains concerned about the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.

She also stated that we will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in order to achieve a just and peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan considers China an all-weather strategic cooperative partner as China has been a consistent, generous, and steadfast friend for the last several decades. She said the Pakistani nation is proud of its friendship with China, which has always come to Pakistan's assistance when needed.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been discussing all aspects of cooperation to confront the terrorism that emanates from Kabul.

About the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believes that peace and dialogue are important in the resolution of this conflict as well.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will host a one-day conference on 'Women in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World' on the 8th of next month at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.