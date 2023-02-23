Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan needs modern fish harbours to enhance the edible sea products quality, which will contribute to the overall economy in shape of increased exports.

Pakistan’s shoreline is full of a variety of palatable marine life. Proper preservation of fish catch and value addition can fetch high profits. Pakistan is exporting fish catch far less than its real capacity. The basic reason is the lack of appropriate systems to preserve the quality and freshness. Qualitative preserved and frozen sea products will also bring more opportunities in both international and domestic markets. To fulfil all the internationally required quality standards, an upgraded fish harbour is likely to be completed in the port city of Karachi by the end of next year. “It will open the portals of revolution in the fisheries business, especially in Sindh province,” Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi told WealthPK.

He said the new and upgraded harbour is equipped with a multitude of modern facilities, i.e., upgraded/newly-constructed auction halls, more capacity to make ice, high-tech blast freezing compartments, quality assurance of different types of fish catch, product safety and freshness, shrimp peeling unit, boat modifications, improved sewerage system, special care for hygienic conditions, and other one-window operations to regulate the system smoothly, while involvement and ease of all stakeholders are also made essential to project the final structure. Improved structures and maintaining international quality standards will help access a vast global market.

Furthermore, he said that free training programmes for fishermen and other interested people are also framed concerning value addition, quality packing, marketing, etc. Like the Chinese model, the provincial government of Sindh is also initiating marketing of the seafood products at international level. The minister said the rehabilitation of this Rs1.4 billion project will enhance the seafood business and work opportunities as well. The Sindh government is promoting activities like good nets according to a specific system. He explained that due to the lack of storage facility, the seafood loses quality and freshness. That’s why it was important to overcome this shortcoming.

“All these steps are necessary to re-establish the European listing for fish processing. The Sindh government has taken the initiative to upgrade the Karachi fish harbour according to international standards a few years ago. Now it is near completion. The output of these activities will increase the number of fish catch, adding loads of profit with better prices,” Pitafi said. A large number of people living in the adjacent areas of coastlines in Pakistan depend on fisheries business. They need a sustainable fisheries business model to improve their livelihood. Steps taken by the Sindh government will help improve their socio-economic conditions, and contribute to the development of the overall economy of the country.