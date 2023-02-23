Share:

Palestine called Wednesday for emergency meetings of the UN Security Council, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to provide "international protection" to Palestinians following the latest attack by Israel.

In a statement, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki demanded that the UN Security Council convene an emergency meeting after Israeli forces raided the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, in which 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured.

"We demanded that Israel be condemned for the massacres committed against the Palestinians, the latest one in Nablus, and to provide international protection for the Palestinians," al-Maliki said in the statement.

He also said that Palestine called for emergency meetings of the Arab League and the OIC and demanded that the member states of these organizations condemn Israel and support Palestine's demand for international protection.