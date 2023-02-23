Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry termed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi a deceiver on Wednesday, who had deceived PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who had introduced him in politics. He claimed that Ch Parvez Elahi would ultimately occupy PTI. Talk­ing to the media here, Talal said that Parvez Elahi was such a person who used to announce elect­ing a dictator [Pervez Musharaf] as the presi­dent in uniform for 10 times. However, later on, he even did not attend his funeral prayers. Re­sponding to a query about judiciary, he said that the PML-N would use its constitutional right by objecting to the decisions made by the courts and non-judicial attitude of judges. He said that Imran Khan had nothing to show as his perfor­mance during his tenure in government. He said the PML-N leaders always offered sacrifices and party supremo Nawaz Sharif went to jail along with her daughter. However, the ‘Jail Bharo Teh­reek’ [Court arrest movement], announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was nothing as he himself was enjoying protective bail in some cases.