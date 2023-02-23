Share:

We shall continue to have a worsening ecologic crisis until we reject the Christian axiom that nature has no reason for existence save to serve man.

–Lynn Townsend White, Jr.

By the 20 Century, environmentalism has progressed into two distinct philosophies, preservation for the sake of nature itself and conservation for the sake of human needs. Lynn White, a UCLA professor, White reviewed the development of science and technology and identified Europe as the genesis of societal changes that laid down the framework for our modern industrialized world and the ecological crisis that has followed. He stated that advancements in farming, construction, water use, and machinery made lives easier but disrupted ecological balance. He further explained that this drive towards expansion has resulted in the crisis and the conclusion he comes to is that this exploitation of the environment is primarily due to traditional Judeo-Christian practices. In this way, God created nature for humans to exploit and they do so without consequence.