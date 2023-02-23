Share:

Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that the people have rejected the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and the negative politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference the Interior Minister said that Imran Khan wanted to use the innocent PTI workers for his conspiracy but the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ flopped before it started as only 300 to 400 people gathered for the movement. He said that the government had arranged for the arrest of 500 people but there were around 80 people detained in three vehicles.

Rana Sanaullah further said that three to four persons of Imran Khan's gang had come under control and that they had done nothing except making claims. He said that Imran Khan was spreading riots as he had turned political opposition into political enmity.

He said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for charter of economy despite political differences but if Imran Khan considered them as enemies then they will also deal like that.

The PML-N leader added that PTI Chairman believed in the politics of revenge and he did nothing except looting during his tenure. He said that they will not allow the attempt to hold the nation hostage for his personal gains and that they will compete the political opponents politically. He also said that the government was trying its best to get Pakistan out of the crisis.