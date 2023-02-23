Share:

Peshawar - The Deputy Commissioner’s office has urged the public to contact the office directly for any information about a domicile certificate or an arms licence, and not to pay any fees other than the official fee to any official or agent.

The DC office stated in an official notice issued here that there was no fee for the issuance of a domicile certificate, but that the private arm licence required an Rs 300 affidavit and the fee. The fee for a provincial non-prohibited bore arm licence is Rs 10402 and the fee for an all-Pakistan licence is Rs 20402.

The fee for 223/222 bore weapons is also Rs 40402. The fee for exceeding the allowed number of rounds is Rs 1000 for an additional 25 cartridges, Rs 2300 for a weapon change, and Rs 3300 for the issuance of a duplicate licence. It stated that a request for an arms licence for 223/222 bore weapons would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner.

It stated that a request for the issuance of an arms licence for 223/222 bore weapons would be made through the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, and the fee would be deposited with the Home Department’s Arm Branch after verification by the district committee. People were advised to file a complaint with the DC office’s complaint cell at 091-9211338.

DC for preventive measures against dengue

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad has directed that all necessary precautions be taken to eradicate the dengue virus from the city.

He called for concrete steps to be taken in this regard while presiding over a meeting of the Health department, WSSP, Education local government, district administration, and other line departments here at his office. He also directed that banners about dengue prevention be displayed in mosques and union council offices, as well as that water to tanks be kept clean and ponds be covered.

He directed the assistant commissioners to organise disease awareness campaigns in their respective areas, as well as training for health department personnel, in addition to sensitising and educating students from private and public schools about dengue in the morning assembly.

The officers provided a detailed briefing on the measures to eradicate and prevent the dengue virus, as well as information on the available medicines, equipment, and machinery used to eradicate the dengue virus.