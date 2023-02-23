LAHORE - City Traffic Police has devised the traffic and parking plan for 9 matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, being scheduled at Gadaffi Stadium. CTP has also completed all the related arrangements in the provincial capital since they are anticipating a large number of spectators, which may cause obstruction near the stadium. City Traffic Police has advised the masses to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, LDA Plaza, and Liberty Parking. It further informed that spectators coming from Ferozepur Road could also park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg. Moreover, masses coming from Hussain Chowk from Gulberg Roundabout can park their cars at the Liberty parking area. Whilst spectators arriving from Hussain Chowk alongside Gulberg Centre (left side), Nestle Chowk, Gulberg Road, or from Hijaz Hospital side can park their vehicles at LDA plaza. PSL matches in Lahore will be on February 26, 27, and March 2, 4, 12, 15, 16, 17, and 19.
Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2023
