LAHORE - City Traffic Police has devised the traffic and parking plan for 9 matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, being scheduled at Gadaffi Stadium. CTP has also completed all the re­lated arrangements in the provincial capital since they are anticipating a large number of spectators, which may cause obstruction near the stadi­um. City Traffic Police has advised the masses to park their vehicles at Gov­ernment College Gulberg, LDA Plaza, and Liberty Parking. It further in­formed that spectators coming from Ferozepur Road could also park their vehicles at Government College Gul­berg. Moreover, masses coming from Hussain Chowk from Gulberg Round­about can park their cars at the Lib­erty parking area. Whilst spectators arriving from Hussain Chowk along­side Gulberg Centre (left side), Nestle Chowk, Gulberg Road, or from Hijaz Hospital side can park their vehicles at LDA plaza. PSL matches in Lahore will be on February 26, 27, and March 2, 4, 12, 15, 16, 17, and 19.