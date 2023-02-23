Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday di­rected the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects in the federal capital besides carrying out the third-party valida­tion of every project. The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the development projects in Is­lamabad, formed a review committee to expedite work on the development projects, particularly for early completion of the projects of public interest. He instructed the authorities to extend the best possible facilities to residents of the federal capital.

The prime minister, who was also given a brief­ing on the development projects in the capital city, was told that Rs 10 billion would be spent for uplift of Islamabad’s rural areas. He directed to ensure round-the-clock work on the develop­ment projects and carry out third-party valida­tion of every project. He instructed for the early completion of Bhara Kahu bypass and also sought a report from the Capital Development Authori­ty on the introduction of solid waste management system for Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that work on pub­lic transport projects should be expedited and the parking issues in the city should be addressed without any delay. He also directed the CDA for the early execution of projects meant for overseas Pa­kistanis by maintaining an international standard