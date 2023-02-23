Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Wednesday extended greet­ings to the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the Founding Day of the Kingdom. The prime minis­ter in a tweet greeted the Saudi King, the Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom. “On be­half of the people and Govern­ment of Pakistan, I wish to ex­tend our felicitations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the people of Saudi Arabia on their Founding Day,” he wrote on his social media Twitter handle. The prime min­ister said the day celebrates KSA’s rich history and culture and highlights its remarkable transformation. The day cele­brates the founding of the first Saudi State, the Emirate of Di­riyah, by Imam Muhammad Bin Saud in 1727, which took place in February of that year. Last year on January 27, Custo­dian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Or­der to commemorate February 22 every year as the nation’s Founding Day.