Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he will personally supervise the implementation of the austerity measures announced yesterday after the approval of federal cabinet.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said the austerity measures that begin with the cabinet members voluntarily surrendering their pays, perks and privileges will save the exchequer an amount of two hundred billion rupees annually.

He expressed his gratitude to all the coalition partners for their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said amid economic difficulties, the expression of solidarity and sharing the burden is the governing spirit of austerity measures of our government.

It is leadership by personal example.

The Prime Minister stressed it is through collective efforts that the country can be rid of the present challenging phase.