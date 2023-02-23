Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday accused two judg­es of the Supreme Court of being bi­ased against the ruling Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and demanded that both should recuse themselves from the cases against party leaders including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The behaviour of Justice Ijazul Ah­san and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi is biased against the PML-N,” said Rana Sanaullah, who is the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, while talking to Twitter.

He said that Justice Ahsan remained the supervising judge in the case against party supremo Nawaz Sharif and “justice couldn’t be expected from him.” Talking about the re­cent purported audio leak of former prime minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a judge, the senior PML-N leader also questioned the impartiality of Justice Naqvi and said that an irrefut­able evidence of recorded conversation had emerged against him. The interior minister further said that both the judges have giv­en adverse judgments in dozens of cases related to Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including the Panama case, party lead­ership case, Pakpattan allot­ment case and the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. He said that it was a tradition in the judiciary that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from hearing the relevant case. “There is also a tradition of detaching controversial judges from a bench at the application of the aggrieved party.”