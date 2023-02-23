Share:

ISLAMABAD - Literary circles on Wednesday marked the 41st death anniver­sary of Sahbbir Hasan Khan, also known as Josh Malihabadi, one of the most notable Urdu poets of the 20th century. Born in Malihabad near Lucknow in 1898, Josh in­herited a legacy of poetry from his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father. He began writing poetry at an early age, and his work is a unique charged diction and a new set of implicated metaphors. Josh’s poetry was known for its acute so­cio-political concerns and romantic preoccupations, earning him the la­bel of a poet of revolution. Through­out his life, he published numer­ous collections of poetry, including “Rooh-e-Adab,” “Shola-O-Shab­nam,” “Junoon-O-Hikmat,” and “Nawaaredaat-e-Josh.” He also wrote in prose, with works such as “Nujoom-O-Jawahar” and “Ishaaraat.” He left Hyderabad’s Dar-ul-Tajuma, Osmania University’s bureau of translation and later joined Shali­mar Pictures at Poona, where he wrote lyrics for films. He worked as an editor of Aajkal, a literary journal published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for eight years until he migrated to Paki­stan in 1956. In Pakistan, Josh was appointed as the literary advisor of the Urdu Board.