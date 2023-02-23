Share:

FAISALABAD - Nishatabad police arrested four dacoits of a gang including ring leader and recovered looted motor­cycles, weapons and other items from their possession. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in ar­resting 4 active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Aurangzaib, Shakeel, Bilal and Ahsan who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases. The police recovered two motor­cycles, four pistols, cash and mobile phones from them, while further investigation was underway.