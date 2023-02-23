Share:

MULTAN - Four assailants opened fire on a police team during a raid to recover two kid­napped girls in the limits of Chobra po­lice station in Layyah district.

As a result of the firing incident that occurred at Chuk No 366/TDA, a trainee Sub-Inspector, Taymour suffered serious wounds. Whereas, another trainee Sub-Inspector, Mazhar alongwith two other officials, including a volunteer, remained safe in the attack, said police sources.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospi­tal for emergency treatment.

Police booked three suspects identified as Sarfraz, Ishtiaq, Suraya Bibi alongwith an unidentified accused on charges of kidnapping the two teenagers. The case was registered on the report of Ghulam Shabir, father of the kidnapped girls. Fur­ther investigation was underway.

THREE WOMEN INJURED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS OF TORTURE

At least three women were injured in multiple incidents of stabbing, firing and torture in different parts of the city here Wednesday.

As per the police report, Muhammad Adnan had a scuffle with his wife, Kainat Bibi over a domestic issue. In a fit of an­ger, he opened fire on the woman which resulted in severe injuries on her arm and leg. She was moved to Nishtar Hos­pital sharply by the households.

Makhdoom Pur police station regis­tered a case to initiate formal action.

In the second incident, a citizen named Muhammad Zubair called up Mumtaz­abad police station as the accused who is brother-in-law in the relation injured his sister by stabbing her before flee­ing. Police termed the domestic dispute as the reason of the fight between the couple. The victim was shifted to Nishtar Hospital by the rescuer. In last incident, Lohari Gate police station started an in­vestigation on the report of a woman for subjecting her to torture by her brothers-in-law. The woman named Kiran Liaquat called up 15 to inform that the accused, Khurrum alongwith three unidentified accomplices in a drunk state broke into her home in absence of her husband and started beating her on the accusation of living in adultery. Police registered a case before holding an inquiry.

TWO WOMEN HURT AS CEILING OF ROOF CAVED IN

At least two women sustained inju­ries as the ceiling of the roof caved in at Farrukh Town fertilizer factory here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the ceiling collapsed due to a short circuit and leakage of gas. As a result, two wom­en Firdos, wife of Allah Ditta, and Ree­hana, wife of Akhtar, sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, res­cue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.