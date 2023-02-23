Share:

KARACHI-A police constable was martyred and two alleged street criminals were killed while three were arrested in injured condition in a police encounter at Nasir Jump near Ibrahim Masjid, Korangi Industrial Area, on Wednesday.

According to the police, an encounter took place with street criminals near Nasir check post during which In-charge of the check post, Head Constable Zaheer sustained injuries, while two street criminals were killed and three were arrested in injured condition. Zaheer succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The accused arrested were identified as Hassan, Shehzad and Babar, while the identity of slain robbers was yet to be ascertained. The police recovered five pistols along with ammunition, 11 mobile phones and cash from the possession of accused, besides two stolen motorcycles were also recovered from them.

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

The funeral prayers of policeman embraced martyrdom during encounter with robbers were offered at Police Headquarters Garden, South on Wednesday. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, other senior officers, family members of the deceased, relatives and others attended the funeral prayers of head constable Zaheer.

Sindh IGP expressed his sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyr and paid tribute to the martyr and his departmental services. IGP Sindh gave instructions to the senior police officers present on the spot that all the legal and documentary matters regarding the prevailing benefits for the legal heirs of the martyred cop should be completed as soon as possible.

DIG, SSP Larkana review security arrangement after terror incidents

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh accompanied by SSP Dr Muhammad Imran Khan reviewed security arrangements in view of the recent terrorist incidents in the country here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, SP Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch and ASP Attiqur Rahman Makan were also present. DIGP and SSP reviewed the security arrangements of Police Headquarters. They issued orders to increase patrolling across the city, including the DIGP office, police pickets, and police ambushes and issued instructions to the police officers and jawans on duty to keep a close eye on all movement within the city. He said intelligence sharing with other agencies including DIB, Special Branch and CTD should be ensured quickly, including the recording of CCTV cameras. He also Issued instructions to the staff of all entry-exit points police pickets to keep a close watch on suspicious persons including all incoming persons, vehicles and motorcycles. He also said that proper checking should be ensured.

The senior officers issued instructions to all police officers and youths to ensure that they conduct themselves with high morals while checking citizens. He said to the police officers that maintaining law and order is one of our first priorities and any negligence in this regard will be intolerable.