Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Or­ganiser Maryam Nawaz has said “poli­tics on the sacred days of minorities is against democracy and a disrespect to minorities”. Presiding over a meeting of the PML-N Minorities Wing here, she said that Wednesday was the first fast­ing day of Christians, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was starting its Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest move­ment) on this day. She said that Presi­dent Arif Alvi had given election date for April 9 when the Christian com­munity would be celebrating Easter. She said that the minorities should be respected as they were equal citizens of Pakistan. She expressed her best wishes for the Christian community on the first day of their fasting. She said that the minorities fully participated in establishment, defense and building of the country. Appreciating the struggle of the minorities in the fields of health, education and services, she said that the PML-N always respected the contri­bution of the minorities for the nation­al cause. The PML-N leader said that protection of minorities’ rights was part of Muslims’ faith. Maryam Nawaz assured minorities that she would be present whenever and wherever they would invite her to join their festive days including Easter, Holi or any re­ligious activities at the Kartarpur Cor­ridor. She said that the PML-N would bring minorities ahead in the political process, adding that women and youth of minorities would be given more op­portunities in politics. The PML-N Mi­norities Wing office-bearers congratu­lated Maryam on becoming Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of party. They also thanked her for providing an opportunity of expression to the work­ers and patronising the minorities. The PML-N Minorities Wing organisational body and its performance was dis­cussed in the meeting.