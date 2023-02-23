ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday that Pakistan supports a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter. In a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, he said Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the conflict in Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, and emphasized the need for enhancing economic and trade ties for mutual benefit of the two countries. The Ukrainian President also extended invitation to Dr Arif Alvi to visit Ukraine.
