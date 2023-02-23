Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday that Pakistan sup­ports a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine in accor­dance with the UN Charter. In a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volo­dymyr Zelenskyy on Wednes­day, he said Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the con­flict in Ukraine. The two lead­ers also discussed bilateral re­lations, and emphasized the need for enhancing economic and trade ties for mutual ben­efit of the two countries. The Ukrainian President also ex­tended invitation to Dr Arif Alvi to visit Ukraine.