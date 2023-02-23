Share:

Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam headed a meeting and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a report on the submission of broadsheets.

The chairman said, “The CNIC cards will be blocked and a red alert will be issued for the people who were involved in the fraud, and they will be brought back to Pakistan for investigations. Their names will be added to the ECL as well, and the Army Chief, Defence Secretary, and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Army Staff will also be informed about the situation.”

The acting Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while briefing said that the investigations were ongoing for broadsheet cases, Former diplomats Abdul Basit and Ahmer Bilal’s names were also involved. Abdul Basit denied appearing before the court and Ahmer Bilal Soofi instead of being involved in the investigation, complained to the Chief Justice.

FIA informed the PAC that the broadsheet’s amount which was $1.5m, was given to the wrong company and later on, under the court’s orders $28m was paid to the real broadway and a few people from NAB were also a part of it.