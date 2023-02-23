Share:

Although Pakistan has successfully reached out to Russia to import Russian oil at discounted prices to reduce the soaring oil prices across the nation, unfortunately, the government is going to face a couple of challenges in developing and materializing such accords which seems like a fiasco in a wake of the current daunting economic conditions of the country.

Firstly, Pakistan’s foreign funding system is going to be affected drastically by purchasing Russian oil since it is bounded by IMF and its conditions. And a country like Pakistan which has already broken the lowest reserves records in its 8-year history, it cannot afford to break ties with the western world, particularly during the current economic emergency where it needs more funds and loans to stabilize its currency devaluation and decreased foreign reserves.

The second challenge can be with the oil purchasing system since Pakistan’s almost all oil contracts were with Middle Eastern countries. For instance, UAE, alone, has been exporting 24 percent of its oil to Pakistan for decades, and the new change in direction will surely affect the relations with the “Middle Eastern World” which can create a difficult situation across the Islamic states as well.

Above all, what is more challenging is that the country lacks modern technologies to reserve Russian “Sweet Crude Oil” owing to which it lacks a Russian oil market. As the high “sulfate” needs a distillation process which Pakistan lacks and ultimately results in corrosion, for a cash-starved country to invest in new technologies is alarming.

Hence, the government needs to reconsider the decision which is replete with challenges that not only affect its relations with the middle eastern world but can also create an additional burden on the country’s crippling economy which it cannot afford at present time.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.