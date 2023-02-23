LAHORE    -   Sardar Murad of Lahore Gym­khana emerged successful in the senior amateur competi­tion at the end of the second day of the 9th JA Zaman Me­morial Open Golf Champion­ship here at Lahore Gymkha­na Golf Course. 

Sardar Murad won the first gross position with two rounds scores of 78 and 75 and an aggregate of 153. Na­jam Hafeez won second gross as his two rounds score was 79 and 81 and a match ag­gregate of 160. Third gross went to Dr Arshed Mehmood with gross score of 161. Per­formers of net section were Dr Hamid Awan, Zafar Nasrul­lah, Wing Cmdr Abdul Nafay and Saadullah Tiwana. Other two events in progress during the second day were the se­nior professionals and junior professionals competitions, which will conclude today (Thursday) after two rounds. 

Position at the end of the 18 holes on Wednesday was that Muhammad Tariq of Is­lamabad was the leader with an 18 holes score of gross 69 and at the same score was Zulfiqar Ali of Multan. Three strokes behind them was Mu­hammad Akhter of Islamabad at a score of 72 followed by Tahir Naseem of Gymkhana at 73. Leaders in junior pro­fessional section were Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison and Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. They were bunched together at gross 76.

