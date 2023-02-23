LAHORE - Sardar Murad of Lahore Gymkhana emerged successful in the senior amateur competition at the end of the second day of the 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.
Sardar Murad won the first gross position with two rounds scores of 78 and 75 and an aggregate of 153. Najam Hafeez won second gross as his two rounds score was 79 and 81 and a match aggregate of 160. Third gross went to Dr Arshed Mehmood with gross score of 161. Performers of net section were Dr Hamid Awan, Zafar Nasrullah, Wing Cmdr Abdul Nafay and Saadullah Tiwana. Other two events in progress during the second day were the senior professionals and junior professionals competitions, which will conclude today (Thursday) after two rounds.
Position at the end of the 18 holes on Wednesday was that Muhammad Tariq of Islamabad was the leader with an 18 holes score of gross 69 and at the same score was Zulfiqar Ali of Multan. Three strokes behind them was Muhammad Akhter of Islamabad at a score of 72 followed by Tahir Naseem of Gymkhana at 73. Leaders in junior professional section were Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison and Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. They were bunched together at gross 76.