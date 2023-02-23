Share:

A complaint has been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking an investigation against Supreme Court’s Justice Syed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi over alleged involvement in malpractices and misuse of authority.

Mr Naqvi came in the spotlight after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah released an audio of an alleged conversation between the top court’s judge former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi. Following the audio leaks, the Pakistan Bar Council announced to file a reference against Justice Naqvi.

The complaint has been lodged by Mian Dawood, a lawyer of the high court, stating that Justice Naqvi had violated “Code of Conduct for Judges of the Supreme Court issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

He claimed the judge and his family members had been found involved in malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal designed pattern during his service.

“He uses his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique (Owner of Future Holdings ). Details are as following:- a. It is learnt from reliable sources that Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has managed to legalize his black income through sale of property. He sold House No. 375 DHA Phase-2 Gujranwala Cantt. in 2021 for Rs 60 million, however, he purchased it for Rs 4.7 million only,” reads the complaint.

Mr Dawood alleged that the judge revised his returns at least three times in 2021 to clean the mess and changed the income statements. Initially, he showed worth of Gullberg 3 plot as Rs 60 million, the complainant said.

“In view of the above mentioned facts and information, it is most respectfully requested that an independent detailed inquiry be initiated against Mr. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in accordance with Sub-clause(b)of Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said.

He demanded that Justice Naqvi should be removed as the SC judge after verification of the allegations.