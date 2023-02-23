Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Wednes­day eliminated a terrorist in North Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military. On February 22, 2023, fire ex­change took place between se­curity forces and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, said the ISPR. It said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against secu­rity forces and civilians. Locals of the area appreciated the re­sponse and expressed their full support to eliminate the men­ace of terrorism from the area, said the ISPR further.