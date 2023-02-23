ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Wednesday eliminated a terrorist in North Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military. On February 22, 2023, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, said the ISPR. It said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians. Locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, said the ISPR further.
