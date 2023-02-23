Share:

QUETTA - A session on “Karwan-e-Tijarat” was held at the video confer­ence room of Turbat Univer­sity to promote an entrepre­neurial and start up business mindset among the students of the University of Turbat (UoT). Dr Ghulam Jan, Direc­tor Office of Research, Innova­tion and Commercialisation ORIC, University of Turbat welcomed the guests who came from various indus­tries and appreciated them for visiting Turbat University and giving a session on the entrepreneurial mindset. The Director ORIC said that UoT organises such sessions with industry leaders, who guide our students and inspire them to launch their own busi­ness ventures in the future to become job creators rather than job seekers. Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the guests for interacting with the faculty and the students of the university. During the ses­sion, the guest speakers and industry leaders shared their expertise and experiences with the faculty and students through discussion and ques­tion and answers.