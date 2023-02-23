Share:

Rawalpindi - SP SSG Security Tahir Khan visited various duty points and pickets including the entrances of red zone and diplomatic enclave and reviewed security arrangements, a police public relations officer on Wednesday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SP SSG Security visited different points, pickets of red zone and diplomatic enclave and met the officials of Islamabad Capital Police performing duties and issued instructions to enhance the security and remain alert on duty.

SP/ SSG said that the Islamabad Capital Police will not allow disruption of law and order in the federal capital and all resources would be used by taking necessary steps to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He further directed the officials to tighten patrolling in their areas and make checking effective adding that the officer incharge should brief the staff to deal with any law and order situation and check all the duties by themselves and all the personnel deployed on duty should be deployed with full kits.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining the law and order in the capital and ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our utmost priority.