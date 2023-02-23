Share:

A meeting of the Special Committee on Balochistan was held with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the chair in Islamabad on Thursday.

The committee was briefed about the energy and gas sector problems in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said all the issues faced by people of Balochistan will be addressed jointly.

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir assured that the recommendations of the representatives of Balochistan would be placed before the Prime Minister.

It was also decided that the minister for Power Division would visit Quetta to review all the electricity related issues.