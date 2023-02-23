Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that Thar coal reserves, and other natural resources of Sindh were reliable sources to fulfill the energy requirements of the country.

The minister, while addressing a consultative session held here to deliberate upon more efficient use of Thar coal reserves, said that Thar coal deposits and other natural resources of Sindh province are not only a reliable source to fulfill the energy requirements of Pakistan but could also help to ease out economic crisis by reducing dependence on import of fuel.

Thar coal reserve is a cheap source of energy and substitute to imported fuel and those were currently supplying 2600 megawatts of electricity to the National Grid, he said and stressed on the efficient utilisation of the natural resources for power generation. Sindh government wanted to ensure more effective use of the Thar coal reserves in consultation with experts and the consultative meeting has been held to explore ways and means for efficient use of the coal reserves, he said adding that recommendations of the meeting would be presented before Sindh Cabinet.

Imiaz Sheikh said that Sindh government in collaboration with Railways ministry was also working on the project of connecting the Thar coal deposits with the main railway line so that Thar coal could be delivered to other energy plants of the country. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the federal government for their support and said that the PM has taken a keen interest and extended full cooperation. Policies of the PTI government had negatively impacted projects of the Sindh government, he said, and requested the prime minister to take measures for removing obstacles in energy projects in the province.

Prominent economist Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Secretary Energy Sindh Abubakar Madani, Managing Director Thar Coal Energy Board Khadim Hussain Channa, members of Thar Coal Tariff Committee Amaar Habib Khan and Fahad Irfan Siddiqui, representatives of business community and other stakeholders presented their views and suggestions in the consultative session.