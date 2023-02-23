Share:

LAHORE - Three round matches played in the 4th Corporate Chal­lenge Cup. In the first match at Ittefaq Ground, Jaffar Brothers beat Servis team by 10 wickets. Servis scored 151-7 and in reply, Jaffar Brothers achieved the target without any loss. Abdul Taw­ab (66) was named player of the match. In the second match, Meezan Bank beat Netsol by 7 runs. Meezan scored 164-6 and in reply, Netsol were restricted to 157. Zeeshan Ahmed (32*) was named man of the match. At Race Course Ground, FBR beat AMT by 2 runs. FBR scored 190-7 and in reply, AMT could score 188. Tan­veer Hussain (71, 3 wickets) was declared player of the match. Earlier, Jaffar Brothers and Netsol registered victo­ries in the event. Jaffar Broth­ers beat FBR while Netsol beat Descon by 6 wickets.